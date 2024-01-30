First Integrated TMS System for Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Marina Varnava/AdobeStock

The FDA granted clearance for Magstim’s transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology, Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro, which is indicated for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) who failed to achieve improvement from prior antidepressant trials, and for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro is the first integrated TMS system with navigation, adding new advanced camera technology designed to allow for precise treatment targeting and a central screen intended to reduce complexity.1

“Our TMS patients have experienced a high-degree of success, allowing them to change their lives. We strive to provide the best technology for our patients,” said Khaled Bowarshi, MD. “I have first-hand experience test driving all of the TMS systems on the market and I can now with confidence crown Magstim’s Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide + to be the best TMS system on the market today.”2

“With just one screen, this system is simple to use and navigate,” said Anthony Baldwin Polizzi, a senior TMS technician for My Psychiatrist in Florida. “The new Bluetooth anatomical pointer makes it easy to map and treat patients. I like it a lot.”

Over 30 years ago, Magstim developed the first TMS system. Now, the StimGuide Pro advanced navigation adapted coil positioning to improve repeatability and accuracy. Furthermore, the new camera and navigation workflow ensure better targeting and improved patient outcomes. Magstim Connect enables multiple compatible systems to be managed from one central screen.

“We are passionate about helping patients worldwide to improve their mental health,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO of Magstim. “We worked with leading psychiatrists, clinicians, and researchers to develop this system, enabling advanced treatments and simplified practice workflows. TMS is life-saving technology that provides nonpharmacological, noninvasive treatments.”

The Horizon 3.0 TMS Therapy System has also received prior clearance for decreasing comorbid anxiety symptoms in adults with MDD.

Neuromodulation is also under investigation to improve long COVID,3 nicotine use in patients with schizophrenia,4 and more. Do you use neuromodulation in your clinical practice?

References

1. FDA clears Magstim transcranial magnetic stimulation system Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro. News release. Magstim. January 30, 2024. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/01/30/2820107/0/en/FDA-Clears-Magstim-Transcranial-Magnetic-Stimulation-System-Horizon-3-0-with-StimGuide-Pro.html

2. Horizon 3.0. Magstim. Accessed January 30, 2024. https://www.magstim.com/us-en/horizon-3/

3. Bender K. Lifting the “brain fog” of long COVID with TMS. Psychiatric Times. 2023;40(11).

4. Kuntz L. Neuromodulation for nicotine use in schizophrenia. Psychiatric Times. December 6, 2023. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/neuromodulation-for-nicotine-use-in-schizophrenia