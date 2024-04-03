First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NBI-1070770 for MDD

“The selectivity of NBI-1070770 for the NMDA NR2B receptor may benefit patients with moderate to severe depression.”
The first patient has been randomized in a phase 2 clinical trial (NBI-1070770-MDD2029) assessing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of investigational compound NBI-1070770 in adults diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD).
NBI-1070770 is a novel, selective, orally active negative allosteric modulator (NAM) targeting the NR2B subunit-containing N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA NR2B) receptor.1
“Based upon our phase 1 first-in-human study, we are excited to bring this novel oral compound, which acts through a clinically validated mechanism of action, into clinical development as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder,” said Eiry W. Roberts, MD, chief medical officer at NBI-1070770 developer Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, in a press release. “The selectivity of NBI-1070770 for the NMDA NR2B receptor has the potential to benefit patients who have moderate to severe depression.”
The phase 2 trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study expected to enroll approximately 72 adults across various centers in the United States. Its primary objective is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NBI-1070770 compared with placebo in improving depressive symptoms, as assessed by the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.1
In the trial, participants will be divided into 4 groups: 1 receiving a low dose of NBI-1070770, 1 receiving a medium dose of NBI-1070770, 1 receiving a high dose of NBI-1070770, and 1 receiving a matching placebo. The trial is currently enrolling at Neurocrine Clinical Sites in Gaithersburg, Maryland; Lemon Grove, California; Rogers, Arkansas; Hollywood, Florida; and Long Beach, California.2
The key inclusion criteria for participation in the trial include2:
The key exclusion criteria for participation in the trial include2:
For further details about the NBI-1070770-MDD2029 phase 2 clinical study, visit Clinicaltrials.gov.
Note: This article was prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT.
