Shaping Schizophrenia Care: Unveiling the Impact of Cognitive Impairment : Episode 6

Future Perspectives on Schizophrenia Care

May 16, 2024 Opinion Video

John M. Kane, MD, and Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, provide closing thoughts on improving schizophrenia care in the future, highlighting the importance of personalizing treatment, shared decision-making, treatment recommendations, and keeping patients engaged.