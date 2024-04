Shaping Schizophrenia Care: Unveiling the Impact of Cognitive Impairment : Episode 1

Burden, Stigma, and Prevalence of Schizophrenia

April 11, 2024 Opinion Video

John M. Kane, MD, and Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, introduce themselves and provide an overview of schizophrenia, highlighting the burden, stigma, prevalence, and the three symptom domains.