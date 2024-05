Shaping Schizophrenia Care: Unveiling the Impact of Cognitive Impairment : Episode 4

Physician Awareness of Cognitive Dysfunction in Schizophrenia

Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, discuss awareness among physicians of the concept of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia and detail unmet needs, including the lack of approved therapies, measurement tools, and access to cognitive remediation.