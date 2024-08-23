"We sit on a bench to find out how it will end..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "How It Will End," by Denise Duhamel, who writes both free verse and fixed-form poems that fearlessly combine the political, sexual, and ephemeral. Duhamel has published numerous collections of poetry, including Ka-Ching! and Queen for a Day: Selected and New Poems. Her work has been included in several volumes of Best American Poetry. She is a professor of English at Florida International University.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.