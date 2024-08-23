How It Will End

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

"We sit on a bench to find out how it will end..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "How It Will End," by Denise Duhamel, who writes both free verse and fixed-form poems that fearlessly combine the political, sexual, and ephemeral. Duhamel has published numerous collections of poetry, including Ka-Ching! and Queen for a Day: Selected and New Poems. Her work has been included in several volumes of Best American Poetry. She is a professor of English at Florida International University.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Recent Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
water

Treating Paul Celan

Richard M. Berlin, MD
August 16th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 21st 2016
Podcast
growing up little girl

“Unfolding”: Rethinking Development, A Report from the Global South

Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, DLFAPA, DFCPA
August 15th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
December 13th 2012
Podcast
motorcycle

Wild

Richard M. Berlin, MD
August 2nd 2024
Article
angry love

Love Song

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 26th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.