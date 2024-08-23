Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "How It Will End," by Denise Duhamel, who writes both free verse and fixed-form poems that fearlessly combine the political, sexual, and ephemeral. Duhamel has published numerous collections of poetry, including Ka-Ching! and Queen for a Day: Selected and New Poems. Her work has been included in several volumes of Best American Poetry. She is a professor of English at Florida International University.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.