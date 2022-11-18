Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Marlanda Dekine's poem, “I Am Bound for de Kingdom,” which comes from the poet studying an old family photograph.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 24 years in the Psychiatric TimesTM “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.