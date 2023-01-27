I Wish I Held My Father’s Hand

By Richard M. Berlin, MD

"I wish I could have caught his eye, delivered the silent message that I understood what he had to go through every day to keep the peace..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "I Wish I’d Held My Father’s Hand" by Charles Coe, which tells the story of an incident of racism Coe's father was subjected to on an ordinary day in a drugstore check out during the early 60s.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Grief

January 24th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Winter Evening Walking Meditation

January 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

If You Ask Me My Name

January 13th 2023

Paper-White Narcissus

January 13th 2023

