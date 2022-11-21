If You Have Children, Talk to Them

On November 12, 2022, I had the pleasure of giving the keynote speech at the launch of the Muslim Mental Health Institute of Canada in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It was quite a beautiful gathering where a dynamic group of thought leaders from Canada and the United States engaged in powerful and honest, yet difficult conversations about issues that are not commonly talked about in the Muslim community—topics like domestic violence, addiction, sexual orientation and gender identity, religious trauma, and suicide.

The stigma surrounding mental health is not unique to the followers of Islam. In fact, it stems from the cultures and backgrounds individuals come from rather than from the religion itself. Both the teachings of the Quran and the traditions of prophet Muhammad encourage individuals to speak up, express their emotions, and engage in healing dialogues no matter how “uncomfortable” they might be.

I have asked colleagues and youth from different faith backgrounds about topics that lead to heated discussions and even unnecessary family conflict, and the 4 issues that keep coming up as causing the most distress for our children are the same that make us the most anxious and defensive. In my opinion, this should be a reason to engage in, rather than shy away from, these discussions.

The 4 themes that I have identified as sources of internal struggles for youth and external struggles with their parents are the 4 Ss: