In Awe/Frank A. Clark, MD

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Where there is stillness, green spaces abound,

guiding with light, swaying with might for human delight.

Where there are ripples, dragonflies draw near,

daydreaming on clouds, reflecting on self

through blue-white mirrors.

Where there is longing, the Spirit comforts,

renewing the heart, preparing the mind

for a date with God.

Where there is water, souls await to cleanse,

bathing in trueness, drinking life’s richness on heaven’s landscape.





Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.