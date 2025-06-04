Incorporating Safety Plans in Outpatient Psychiatric Practice

wladimir1804/AdobeStock

Despite advances in medicine, suicide rates continue to rise. As of 2022, the suicide rate in the United States was 14.2 deaths per 100,000 people, which translates to approximately 49,476 suicides.1 Most mental health clinicians, tragically, will experience at least 1 patient who will die from suicide during their career.2

One of the most daunting clinical difficulties is that suicide is almost impossible to predict. After a comprehensive assessment, if we determine that the patient is not in imminent danger, we then attempt to collaboratively engage them in a safety plan. A more formal written safety plan was developed by Stanley and Brown in 2008, which clarifies the warning signs, internal coping strategies, external distraction strategies, engagement of selective specific supportive individuals and professional contacts, and removal of access to weapons.3,4 The Suicide Plan Intervention (SPI) has been identified as a best practice by several suicide prevention organizations.

Those of us who trained prior to Stanley and Brown’s safety plan and many others do not use a formal safety plan template. Traditionally, we perform a comprehensive risk assessment and make a formulation and plan.5 If the patient is deemed not to be in imminent danger, a plan of safe follow-up addressing state-based factors and monitoring would be discussed.

This more informal plan may be sufficient, but it may miss certain key pieces that a more formalized structured plan would fulfill as a part of practice habit or policy. Also, for medical directors in large group practices, such as myself, overseeing clinical quality and care for many clinicians that include psychiatrists and advanced practice providers, a structured system of clinical assessment and plan for suicidal patients as a part of clinical policy and/or practice culture makes sense. When faced with anxiety of treating a patient with acute suicidality, a structured safety plan system such as the SPI that has been put in place at a time prior to crisis can be stabilizing and grounding.

Other interventions and resources for clinicians that have been studied to address suicide in the outpatient setting include the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicide (CAMS). CAMS also uses a templated form entitled the Suicide Status Form (SSF). This form also addresses many of the elements of the SPI. Additionally, it focuses on the patient’s suicidal drivers, such as psychological pain, hopelessness, and self-regard/self-hatred and makes these drivers a central focus of therapy. There have also been manualized therapies such as cognitive behavior therapy (CBT)-SP, a 12 session CBT focused on suicidal ideations and behaviors. This treatment integrates the SPI within a CBT model. These models are primarily therapy models for patients with suicidal ideations and behaviors.

This article is primarily aimed at outpatient psychiatric clinicians who provide medication management and supportive therapy. Clinicians who have supportive add-on therapies have a significant role in identifying suicide warning signs and implementing CBT/dialectical behavior therapy skills into a medication follow-up. I propose that implementation of the SPI early in treatments, before a crisis, may prevent progression of more severe suicidality. I will also make some suggestions for how to implement a safety plan system in a larger group practice, especially one that contains a variety of different levels of clinical clinicians. I will describe how clinicians must develop the ability to identify warning signs, build coping strengths, create strategies for external distraction, identify primary support individuals and professional contacts, and address environment safety within a collaborative relationship. My goal is to provide a description of how this written template can be incorporated into an ongoing medication management treatment.

Safety Plan Background

Studies utilizing formalized written safety plans demonstrate significant benefits. Meta-analysis of the SPI in emergency patients has shown 43% decrease in suicide attempts and/or completion (NNT 16) when compared with treatment as usual (TAU).6 TAU was basically that after a comprehensive suicidal assessment, the patient was given a follow-up appointment in mental health. It is well-known that patients do not have reliable follow-up from emergency departments, making an SPI type intervention that much more important. The interventions were performed primarily face-to-face and took an average of 20-25 minutes.

Although the intervention decreased suicidal behavior, it did not significantly change suicidal ideations. This indicates that patients have a greater behavioral capacity to refrain from acting on suicidal thoughts, although the ongoing distress that generates thoughts of ending their life persists and underscores the continued need for ongoing treatment.

With the rise of telehealth in psychiatric outpatient practice, it is important to examine whether telehealth safety plans might differ significantly from in-person ones. Typically, the protocol involves collaboratively filling out the form in writing and then printing it for the patient to take home. This process can be adapted for telehealth by uploading the completed form to the patient’s portal or emailing it to them. Additionally, it may be beneficial for the patient to upload the safety plan to their mobile phone, take a picture of it, or write down the key elements in their phone’s note section for easy reference during stressful times.

Surveys of clinicians find that most clinicians (87.6%) believe that a written safety plan is appropriate when patients have “thoughts about ending their life by suicide.”7 I would propose that in the context of ongoing outpatient treatment, it should be implemented even earlier, perhaps even with passive suicidal thoughts. If it is discussed as a part of the ongoing treatment, then the creation of a written document is very brief, much less than 20 minutes. It makes suicide prevention an explicit goal of the treatment and develops a potential plan before the clinician is suddenly thrust into a crisis in which intent and plan has become imminent.

Some clinicians may include a separate tab in the EHR for safety plan documentation, or it can be documented within the history of present illness and referred to in future sessions. Discussing the safety plan as part of ongoing treatment allows the clinician to revisit aspects of it as needed, depending on the level of warning signs. This can be as frequent as every session and can be actualized by verbally identifying the warning signs as they present and revisiting the already rehearsed and practiced coping strategies.

Identifying Warning Signs

Identifying warning signs is enhanced by a strong ongoing therapeutic relationship. This is much more difficult in a fast-paced brief medication model. If working within a brief medication model, it is very important to recognize when the tempo needs to slow down, and the sessions shift toward a combined medication-therapy model at greater frequency. One of the frequent problems that I see as a medical director managing morbidity and mortality case reviews is the tendency to not recognize when a patient should be seen in longer and more frequent sessions.

It is important to have a working alliance that focuses not only on symptom stabilization with medications, but on increasing awareness of emotional triggers for regression that could lead to self-destructive action-oriented behaviors. This allows for a discussion very early on about how to address thoughts, feelings, images, and behaviors that are counter to the working goals of the treatment before it manifests as acute suicidal behavior.

For example, think about a patient with borderline psychic structure and emotional dysregulation who has had a series of self-harm incidents, such as cutting and burning, triggered by comparative cognitions. Whenever she is with someone who appears more successful than her, negative automatic thoughts about her own worthlessness and self-disgust are triggered. Understanding this dynamic is part of the therapeutic alliance, and having processed these feelings during outpatient treatment enables us to label them when they occur.

Building Internal Coping Strategies

The next level of a written safety plan after identifying warning signs is to clarify the patient’s internal coping strategies to be used when suicidal ideations intensify. Having them written out early on enables the patient and clinician to revisit these strategies as distress levels wax and wane. In primary medication management with add-on supportive therapy, there can be the development of a dialogue around a discussion that goes like this: “When this happens (self-harm urge secondary to comparing thoughts, which has a dynamic origin) use a behavioral skill such as relaxation response, grounding techniques, or mindfully observing the thoughts nonjudgmentally and nonreactively, etc.” The skills should have utility, and be worked on and revisited in the treatment.

Developing a List of People and Places That Provide Distraction

Distraction is the next line of defense in a safety plan. The patient is encouraged to independently utilize their internal coping and distraction strategies to take their mind off problems without necessarily having to contact specific supportive individuals. The distraction list is a group of people that they can connect with, but not necessarily disclose that they are having suicidal ideations.

List of Supportive People to Be Contacted by the Patient in Crisis

This level of need requires some forethought. Who are the patient’s safety net? In the case of a crisis, who would be the individuals that would understand the level of distress the patient is experiencing and respond in a way that is deescalating? This goes beyond having people and places for distraction. This level of engagement requires a patient’s trust in the support person at the level of disclosing significant distress and safety needs.

This is an opportunity to talk about the patient’s family and core support systems. It is crucial to involve them ahead of time if it appears that the risk of regression is significant. Patients often resist contacting and letting people know. The clinician can often facilitate these discussions by contacting the family member either separately, if given permission, or together with the patient. It is important to frame the connection in a way that is not intrusive and has the possibility of enhancing supportive understanding. It is helpful to let the patient know that the goal is not to share private information, but rather to thank the support person for being there for the patient and help them understand the situation in a destigmatizing manner. It is also important to discuss with the patient what will be shared with the family member or support person prior to calling and to collaboratively come up with an explanation that is comfortable for the patient. This is especially critical when there is cultural or familial stigmatization of mental illness.

Knowing that you have a connection to a supportive person of a suicidal patient can be extremely comforting to both the patient and their clinician. The adage ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ applies to the care of a patient with suicidal ideation as well, who needs a wraparound supportive system that can monitor the patient much more than a single clinician can in outpatient clinical practice.

The benefits of developing nonprofessional support networks for patients with suicidal ideation have been studied. For example, in the Youth Support Team study, adolescents with suicidal ideation being discharged from the hospital nominated “caring adults” to serve as support persons for them after hospitalization. These adults attended a psychoeducational session to learn about the youth’s problem list and treatment plan, suicide warning signs, communicating with adolescents, and how to be helpful in supporting treatment adherence and positive behavioral choices. The adults received weekly supportive telephone calls from YST staff for 3 months. Remarkably, the hazard ratio indicated a 6.6-fold increased risk of death for the TAU group vs the YST group. This increased mortality may not necessarily be from suicide alone, as it included accidental deaths from motor vehicles or drug overdose. Continued studies looking at the mechanisms of benefit are needed, but it does speak to the power of the clinician attempting to facilitate patients reaching out and designating a caring support team, as well as actively supporting and educating the patient’s chosen support team.

A List of Professionals That Can Be Contacted in Crisis

In addition to the list of close friends and family that can be contacted in a crisis, it is important to have a clear, explicit list of contact numbers for professionals and professional services. This should include the psychiatrist and therapist and could also include a primary care physician. Additionally, it should list professional service lines such as the crisis line 988, which is staffed 24/7 by crisis counselors who can help stabilize and direct patients in times of need. It is crucial to clarify when these professionals are available and ensure the patient understands that they should access emergency services if they are in a crisis with intent to end their life.

Making the Environment Safer

Discussing a plan to make the environment safe is imperative but can be challenging, especially with patients who are reluctant to give up their guns. This reluctance is more common among men. Although men attempt suicide half as frequently as women, they are twice as likely to complete it, largely due to the use of more lethal means, particularly firearms.

Approaching the issue as a temporary measure to ensure safety while working on finding the right medication regimen and stabilizing the patient's mental health can sometimes be understood and agreed upon by the patient. Some negotiation may still be necessary. Ideally, it would be best if the guns were removed and placed in another family member’s house. However, during negotiations, it is important to remember that the level of risk associated with the gun lies on a spectrum depending on where and how it is stored. The clinicians’ goal is to put as much of a barrier between the patient and their loaded gun as possible. For example, a loaded gun on the bedside table poses a much higher risk than an unloaded gun locked in a gun cabinet in the basement.

Limiting the number of pills that the patient has access to is another way to help keep them safe. If the patient is at significant risk, it might be appropriate for the clinician to prescribe no more than a week’s supply at a time. Alternatively, if the patient has a trusted support person and can work within a collaborative safety plan, it could be beneficial for the family member to manage the medications and distribute a week's supply in an administrative tray.

There can be challenges with the patient feeling infantilized by these systems, but it is important to frame it as a testament to their executive decision-making and planning abilities. While many patients may struggle to acknowledge their vulnerability to impulsivity, they are often more willing to accept the clinician’s authority that the medication, rather than themselves, could make their brain more prone to impulsive actions. Therefore, a different structure is needed while medications are being titrated. This is especially important when starting a new antidepressant, particularly in younger individuals where the prefrontal cortex is less developed.

Prescribing the appropriate number of refills for patients requires significant care and caution. The best practice is to time refills for when the patient has a return appointment, allowing medications to be reconciled and the appropriate amount prescribed based on a current evaluation and risk assessment. However, if a patient misses an appointment and calls for a refill, this can be problematic, especially if there have been changes in the patient's life that affect their level of risk since the last visit.

Clinicians generally set the next appointment based on medical necessity, but this can be disrupted if the patient is inconsistent with keeping appointments. With EHR, clinicians might reflexively click the quick refill option, which can be particularly problematic if the original prescription was for 90 days. As medical directors/managers, it seems prudent to educate clinicians in the group not to prescribe a refill without scheduling another appointment and to provide only a bridge prescription until that appointment. A good practice policy is to only give 90-day prescriptions without refills to patients who are well-known and stable. It also would seem to be good management to encourage clinicians to only see patients every 90 days if they are in remission with stable medications and otherwise approximately monthly or even less according to medical necessity.

Concluding Thoughts

Formal safety plans save lives. Evidence suggests there is significant benefit in incorporating the plan early for patients with ideations or past intent. This allows the patient and clinician to collaborate on a plan that minimizes suicide risk well before a crisis occurs. The need to tailor the frequency and length of sessions to the patient’s level of risk is emphasized.

For the clinician and patient to be aware of warning signs, a certain level of depth and insight into the patient’s individual vulnerabilities must be achieved. This is best accomplished within treatments that include, at least when medically necessary, add-on supportive therapy with sessions of sufficient length and frequency.

Making safety plans a part of a medical director’s policies for group practices has significant benefits, especially where there are clinicians of various levels of training and experience. We strongly encourage safety plans to be implemented early for patients with ongoing suicidal ideations or past intent or attempts. Hopefully, this intervention, which requires relatively brief time-commitment, will help mitigate the increasing suicide rates and contribute to our continued efforts to achieve the ideal goal of zero suicides.

Dr Griffies is a psychiatrist and regional medical director with Mindpath Health.

