"Lay Down Sally"

Publication
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 41, Issue 1

"He’s dying on dialysis—I’ve known him since my first days as a doctor, and now he wants to quit..."

dialysis

jajam_e/AdobeStock

POETRY OF THE TIMES

He’s dying on dialysis—

I’ve known him

since my first days as a doctor,


and now he wants to quit.

I’ve been called

to write the sentence


that says he understands

the meaning of “no.”

Seated on the corner of his bed,


I test him with questions

until Clapton rocks the radio

picking “Lay Down Sally,”


and I drift off, thinking

this is one more riff I’ll never master.

Though my white coat touches his gown,


he sees I’m gone and calls me back:

Remember when Clapton was God?

And we’re in the days of Blind Faith,


comparing calluses on our fingertips

earned from playing “Layla,”

and we agree dying is easier


than learning guitar. Yeah, he laughs,

you don’t even need to practice.

We talk music as he fades,


his soft breathing a gentle strum.

A nurse hangs the morphine.

I write my blue notes.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.


Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
dialysis
"Lay Down Sally"
How efficacious is brexpiprazole as a treatment for agitation associated with Alzheimer disease?
Exploring the Role of Brexpiprazole in Alzheimer Dementia Agitation
There is much to be excited about for 2024. Here's how we are kicking off the New Year at Psychiatric Times.
A Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow
medication brain
Medication-Assisted Psychotherapy: The Past and Future of Psychiatry
Here's an update on which medications are on the horizon for the treatment of schizophrenia and PTSD.
Medication Pipeline: Schizophrenia and PTSD
Related Videos
Related Content
Within Reach

Within Reach

January 14th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
world eye

The Second Coming

January 5th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
ear

Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear

December 29th 2023
Article
Here are some highlights from Frank A. Clark, MD’s, Poetry for Inclusion from throughout 2023, as seen in Psychiatric Times.

Poetry for Inclusion 2023

December 25th 2023
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.