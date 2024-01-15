A Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow

There is much to be excited about for 2024. Here's how we are kicking off the New Year at Psychiatric Times.

The beauty of the New Year is that it sparks imagination, excitement, and hope for better days and times. For some, that comes in the form of renewed commitment to worthwhile goals that may have been forgotten; for others, it presents an opportunity to try new adventures. At Psychiatric Times, we have a little of both!

We start the year supporting you, the clinician, with our Special Report on clinician wellness. Burnout is not just a buzzword here. Throughout our history, Psychiatric Times has shared insights and guidance in preventing, recognizing, and addressing burnout and supporting wellness.

With the guidance of Special Report Chair Jane B. Sofair, MD, we have selected experts to share viewpoints and advice for you and your colleagues. Do you have experience treating or dealing with burnout? Email us, and your story may be featured in a future issue!

Psychiatric Times also celebrates the advances that are being made in psychiatric treatment, with several new medications and strategies staged for potential approval. John J. Miller, MD, our editor in chief, launches his annual insights into the pipeline in this issue, with a follow-up on more to come in the February issue.

We are also excited to launch a new feature. Psychiatric Times’ geriatric psychiatry section editor Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, will take readers on an important clinical TRIP. His new column, Translating Research Into Practice, will shed light on recent research and the resulting take-home messages to keep you up to date on treatment options and more.

There is much to be excited about for 2024 and, cover to cover, we are honored to share the clinical pearls, insights, and news you find most useful! As always, we look forward to hearing from you, our valued reader, throughout the year. Comments, feedback, and article ideas can be shared via email at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com or on our social media.

Here’s to a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2024!

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®

