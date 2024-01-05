Presenting Our January Theme: Clinician Wellness

Krakenimages.com_AdobeStock

This year, Psychiatric Times® is introducing monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our January theme is Clinician Wellness, which will address the ways clinicians in the psychiatric field balance their busy schedules with self-care, avoid or alleviate burnout, and maintain overall personal wellness.

How do you stay well? Do you have any tips, tricks, or other ways you maintain personal wellness and avoid burnout that you would like to share with your fellow clinicians? If so, write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.