Making a Real Difference: Biomarkers and Novel Treatment Development for Serious Mental Illness

News
Article

Did you catch the President's Plenary at the ACNP 2023 Annual Meeting?

brain circuit

peshkova/AdobeStock

CONFERENCE REPORTER

“We should be investing a lot into medication development for serious mental illness. It is a long, challenging, arduous process, but by working together, we can make a difference for our patients,” said Husseini Manji, MD, FRCPC—professor at Oxford University, visiting professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine, and co-chair of the UK Government Mental Health Mission—during his President’s Plenary session at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting.

“We are streamlining medication development for serious mental illness, but we cannot cut corners. Despite our best intentions, 90% of things fail,” Manji—who leads a team globally whose goal is to discover and develop new therapeutics for major neurologic, psychiatric, and pain-related diseases with a high unmet need for effective treatments—shared with the audience.

Manji focused his discussion on “making a real difference” in serious neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, specifically via biomarkers. He used Alzheimer disease/dementia as an example, explaining that the advances in our understanding of the biology of Alzheimer disease led to the development of reliable biomarkers for early identification of the disease. His previous research indicates that biomarkers from blood and spinal fluid, along with imaging biomarkers, allow for better identification of drug effects on the brain.1

This, in turn, increases the likelihood of successful drug development such as lecanemab. “We worked together to develop readily accessible biomarkers. The approval of lecanemab would not have happened without working together. We have known forever that we need to intervene early to identify at risk patients,” said Manji.

He further pushed this concept with the issue of anhedonia, an extremely common symptom of major depressive disorder that affects 70% of patients and is associated with more severe depressive symptoms and functional impairment. Can we potentially target a specific area of the brain to reduce particular symptoms, such as anhedonia?

“We need clear biomarkers and a specific brain region of interest,” emphasized Manji. By identifying the exact location of interest, the process of novel treatment development becomes possible. “If you can identify a particular neuronal circuit, and then target that local circuit…”

How do we de-risk novel treatment development? Manji suggested a number starting points:

1. Improve target identification

2. Develop human models that predict efficacy

3. Better phenotyping

4. Clinical trials with a transdiagnostic approach

Manji, who pioneered a ketamine-based nasal spray that received “breakthrough therapy” designation from the US Food and Drug Administration, was frequently mentioned in sessions throughout the day in everything from eating disorders to novel therapeutics.

References

1. Manji H. Foreweord. In: Cummings J, Kinney J, Fillit H, eds. Alzheimer's Disease Drug Development. Cambridge University Press; 2022.

Related Videos
Related Content
depression

Navacaprant: A Hot Topic at the ACNP 2023 Annual Meeting

December 3rd 2023
Article
Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

October 7th 2021
Podcast
From dopamine detoxification for problem gaming to connections between bacteria and anxiety and depression, here are highlights from the week in Psychiatric Times.

The Week in Review: November 27-December 1

December 2nd 2023
Article
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021
Podcast
How can we offer options and hope for the future to patients with treatment-resistant depression?

Curing Stubborn Depression: Educating Patients and the Public

December 1st 2023
Article
The results suggest that the bacterium Lactobacillus may aid in the management of stress and in the prevention of these disorders.

Research Explores Connection Between Bacteria and Depression, Anxiety

November 30th 2023
Article
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.