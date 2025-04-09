michaeljung/AdobeStock

On April 7, 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a yearlong initiative focused on improving maternal and newborn health, calling for renewed efforts to prevent maternal and infant mortality and to prioritize women’s long-term well-being—an area where psychiatric clinicians play a critical role.

As readers know, there are still gaps in screening and access to care. Many women do not receive timely treatment for perinatal mental health concerns, increasing the risk of adverse outcomes for both mother and child. Barriers such as stigma and limited integration of psychiatric care into routine obstetric visits persist.

Medication management remains another challenge, with concerns about psychotropic safety sometimes leading to treatment discontinuation, despite growing evidence supporting the use of certain medications. Evidence-based prescribing and risk-benefit discussions that prioritize both maternal stability and fetal health are needed. We welcome you to submit articles discussing best practices, clinical pearls, and successes to share with your colleagues.

WHO’s campaign presents an opportunity to push for policy changes, expanded screening protocols, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Increased investment in maternal mental health would not only improve outcomes in the perinatal period but also reduce long-term psychiatric morbidity in women and their children. As World Health Day brings global attention to maternal health, psychiatrists can lead the charge in ensuring mental health care is fully integrated into perinatal care.

As the voice of psychiatry, Psychiatric Times endeavors to share what you need to know to support your patients, both online at psychiatrictimes.com and from cover to cover in every issue. We also value your feedback and invite you to share your thoughts. What challenges do you face in addressing maternal mental health, and what resources would be most helpful in your practice? We look forward to continuing and fostering the conversation so postpartum mental health care becomes the standard rather than an afterthought.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences