NCCHC Foundation Announces Correctional Mental Health Care Conference Scholarships

In the dynamic realm of correctional health care, fostering the growth of new talent is essential to ensuring delivery of high-quality services to incarcerated patients. With this mission at heart, the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) Foundation is thrilled to introduce an exceptional opportunity for students and early career professionals: the NCCHC Correctional Mental Health Care Conference Scholarships.

The NCCHC Correctional Mental Health Care Conference will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from July 21 to 22, 2024. This event will offer guests invaluable insights, strategies, and networking avenues for those embarking on or advancing in the field of correctional mental health care.

The NCCHC Foundation is committed to nurturing the next generation of correctional health professionals. With this vision in mind, the foundation will award up to 10 scholarships to deserving students and individuals with 3 or fewer years of experience in the field. These scholarships will empower recipients by providing them with opportunities to forge connections with fellow professionals and access the mentorship necessary to flourish in their careers.

At the heart of these scholarships lies the belief that by investing in the development of young talent, we can shape a brighter future for correctional health care. By facilitating meaningful interactions, fostering professional growth, and offering guidance from seasoned mentors, the NCCHC Foundation is paving the way for tomorrow's leaders to make a profound impact in the field.

What sets this conference apart is the commitment of the NCCHC Foundation to support the next generation of correctional health professionals. Each of these scholarships includes:

Full conference registration: access to keynote presentations, workshops, and panel discussions led by esteemed experts in the field. Lodging: accommodation for up to three nights, ensuring that scholars can fully immerse themselves in the conference experience. Air travel expenses: Round-trip airfare to San Juan, Puerto Rico, facilitating seamless attendance for scholars from across the country. Mentorship: the opportunity to be paired with a seasoned correctional health care professional mentor, providing invaluable guidance and support.

The application process for these scholarships is straightforward but time-sensitive. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 12 PM CST on Monday, April 8, 2024. Applicants can access the application through the provided link, which offers a gateway to a world of possibilities in the realm of correctional mental health care.

The significance of these scholarships extends far beyond the conference itself. Recipients will not only gain invaluable knowledge and skills during the event, but will also become part of a supportive network that will continue to uplift and empower them throughout their careers.

Apply Now

As we look ahead to the conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, let us seize this opportunity to learn, connect, and embark on a journey of growth and impact. Apply now at the link above and take the first step toward becoming a driving force in the future of correctional mental health care.