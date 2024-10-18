Blog

Article

Owls

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

Key Takeaways

  • Liza Katz Duncan, author of Given, has received notable literary awards and her work is widely published.
  • Richard Berlin, MD, has written a monthly poem for Psychiatric Times for 26 years, focusing on his medical experiences.
SHOW MORE

"I imagine an ossuary blooming in my gut, a stone well of tiny bones, ancestors tunneling through the cartilage, though of course I know this is impossible: ancestors are supposed to stay dead."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Owls" by Liza Katz Duncan, who is the author of Given, which received the Autumn House Press Rising Writer Award and the Laurel Prize for Best International First Collection. Her poems have appeared in AGNI, The Kenyon Review, Poem-a-Day, Poetry, Poetry Daily, and elsewhere. A 2024-25 Climate Resiliency Fellow, she lives in New Jersey where she teaches multilingual learners.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
apple
October 16th 2024

Einstein’s Happiest Moment

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
grocery store
October 4th 2024

Senryu

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
plants
September 20th 2024

Ficus Lyrata...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
ficus
September 16th 2024

"Ficus Lyrata"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.