Pharmacogenomics: Sticking to the Evidence Base

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John. J. Miller, MD, sat down with us at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss pharmacogenomics, a topic he is very passionate about.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Staff Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.