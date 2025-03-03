News

Article

Presenting Our March Theme: Schizophrenia

Author(s):

Leah Kuntz

Do you want to be featured in a future Special Report? Check out our March theme!

Schizophrenia

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our March theme focuses on one of the biggest disease states in psychiatry: Schizophrenia. What best practices do you recommend in treating schizophrenia? What are the most challenging symptoms to manage? What treatments do you utilize in your own practice? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our March content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

First Episode Schizophrenia: Intervening Early and Well

Postpartum Psychosis: Complicated but Treatable Psychiatric Emergency

Related Videos
Tierney/AdobeStock
Julyuela/AdobeStock
schizophrenia
2025
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
Stephen McLeod-Bryant, MD
February 28th 2025

Learning How to Actively Listen: In Conversation With Stephen McLeod-Bryant, MD

Leah Kuntz Stephen McLeod-Bryant, MD
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
Ronsik/AdobeStock
February 21st 2025

The Week in Review: February 17-21

Megan McSweeney
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
pregnancy
February 18th 2025

Planned Induction of Labor in a Patient With Acute Late-Pregnancy Psychosis: A Case Report

Cecilia A. Westbrook, MD, PhD Meredith Spada, MD Elizabeth M. Hovis, MD Jacob Larkin, MD Alexandra Nicholas, MD Luke Swider, MD Jonathan Yadlosky, MD Joseph S. DeRenzo, MD Adam P. Dunmore, MD Jennifer L. Kloesz, MD, FAAP Linda Dudas, RNC, MSN, CNL John Silipigni, MSW, MBA Priya Gopalan, MD
MADNI/AdobeStock
February 17th 2025

Conference Recap: 30th Annual Nevada Psychiatric Association National Psychopharmacology Update

Megan McSweeney
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.