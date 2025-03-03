Presenting Our March Theme: Schizophrenia

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our March theme focuses on one of the biggest disease states in psychiatry: Schizophrenia. What best practices do you recommend in treating schizophrenia? What are the most challenging symptoms to manage? What treatments do you utilize in your own practice? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our March content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

First Episode Schizophrenia: Intervening Early and Well

Postpartum Psychosis: Complicated but Treatable Psychiatric Emergency