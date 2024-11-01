Feature

Article

Presenting Our November Theme: Clinical Case Studies

Author(s):

Leah Kuntz

Key Takeaways

  • Psychiatric Times is emphasizing monthly themes, with November focusing on clinical case studies for educational purposes.
  • Professionals are invited to share complex case presentations, highlighting diagnostic and care strategies.
Do you want to be featured in our online series and potentially in print? Check out our November theme!

November Theme: Clinical Case Studies

This year, Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our November theme is clinical case studies, which will include demonstrative case examples designed to instruct.

Have you experienced a complicated case presentation that you would like to share? How did you reach diagnosis and provide care to the patient? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our November content series and potentially in a future print issue.

