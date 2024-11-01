Presenting Our November Theme: Clinical Case Studies

This year, Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our November theme is clinical case studies, which will include demonstrative case examples designed to instruct.

Have you experienced a complicated case presentation that you would like to share? How did you reach diagnosis and provide care to the patient? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our November content series and potentially in a future print issue.