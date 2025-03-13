Protecting Professional Boundaries in the Digital Age

Blog
In clinical practice, we take an oath to do no harm. The same principle should apply to our engagement with media. Whether through social platforms, podcasts, or traditional outlets, our goal remains the same: to inform, educate, and support without compromising ethical and professional integrity.
Informed Consent in the Media Landscape
Just as we prioritize informed consent when discussing medications with patients—addressing risks, benefits, and alternatives—we must approach media with similar diligence. Digital communication is a powerful tool, but without clear boundaries, it can blur the line between education and clinical care, leading to ethical and professional challenges.
Navigating the Media Space: Risks and Resources
The good news is that we do not have to navigate this space alone. If affiliated with an academic institution or hospital, the communications or public relations (PR) department can provide guidance. Additionally, consulting a legal advisor or malpractice attorney can clarify best practices regarding social media and media engagements.
However, some of the most valuable insights come from experienced mentors who have successfully managed this balance. I had the opportunity to speak with Derek H. Suite, MD, a notable sports psychiatrist and host of the daily “Suite Spot” podcast with over a decade of experience navigating the New York media landscape. His work with high-profile athletes and multiple sports and entertainment franchises underscores the importance of maintaining professional boundaries.
“Navigating the digital space is especially challenging for mental health professionals,” Suite explained. “There are countless landmines around personal and professional boundaries. My approach starts with recognizing how easy it is to inadvertently cross or violate them. I have avoided boundary violations because I took the time to understand the operating parameters, potential pitfalls, and hidden risks before engaging with media—whether social or traditional.”
Establishing and Maintaining Professional Boundaries
Suite adheres to a set of guiding principles to ensure professional integrity in media engagement:
“The bottom line,” Suite emphasized, “is to create a space that fosters accessibility while preserving professional integrity. The goal is to build trust, not provide treatment.”
Media as a Tool for Public Education
To gain additional insight, I spoke with Howard Liu, MD, MBA, chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s (APA) Council on Communications. He highlighted the importance of psychiatrists participating in media to counter misinformation and increase public access to reliable mental health information.
“As chair of the APA’s Council on Communications, I am so appreciative of our members who take the time to work with the media. Very few members of the public have a chance to read our scientific journals, so the media plays a key role in reaching our stakeholders across generations, in different languages, etc. Our psychiatrists are needed to counter misinformation and to share accurate information on diagnosis and treatment.”
Liu shared some key best practices as well:
Do’s
Don’ts
Ensuring Accuracy and Combatting Misinformation
A critical lesson in media engagement is preparation. Delivering accurate health information in a short TV segment often requires as much preparation as a full-length lecture. To be effective:
Final Thoughts: The Rewards of Responsible Media Engagement
Psychiatrists and mental health professionals play a crucial role in shaping public discourse on mental health. By following ethical guidelines, maintaining professional boundaries, and ensuring accuracy in media engagements, we can use digital platforms as a force for good—promoting mental health awareness while safeguarding professional integrity.
By approaching media engagement with the same diligence as clinical practice, we can inform, educate, and inspire—without compromising ethical principles.
Dr Mirhom is the immediate past president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, codirector of the PPF Express Program, and the Chief Wellbeing Officer at Athletes for Hope.