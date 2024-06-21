Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "Questions About Angels," by Billy Collins, who was dubbed “the most popular poet in America” by the New York Times. Collins is famous for conversational, witty poems that welcome readers with humor, and often slip into quirky, tender, or profound observations on everyday life. His level of fame reached almost unprecedented heights in the world of contemporary poetry with his sold out readings, and a 6-figure advance when he changed publishers in the late 1990s. He served 2 terms as the US poet laureate, and he has won the Mark Twain Award for humor in poetry.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.