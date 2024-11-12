News

Real Psychiatry: Broadening the Psychiatric Family

John J. Miller, MD

  • The conference is designed for psychiatric APPs and will take place on January 17–18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.
  • Expert presentations and panel discussions will cover best practices for managing psychiatric diagnoses like major depressive disorder and schizophrenia.
Are you attending Real Psychiatry in January?

John J. Miller, MD, the Editor in Chief of Psychiatric Times, is excited for the upcoming collaboration with Real Psychiatry for their annual meeting, an immersive conference designed by psychiatric APPs for psychiatric APPs. Those looking to expand the psychiatric provider family should attend on January 17–18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

The conference features expert presentations and panel discussions that showcase best practices for managing a multitude of psychiatric diagnoses, including major depressive disorder, substance use disorders, bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD, and more.

Are you ready to network and learn? Register here.

Dr Miller is medical director of Brain Health in Exeter, New Hampshire; editor in chief of Psychiatric Times; staff psychiatrist at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; and consulting psychiatrist at the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts.

