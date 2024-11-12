Real Psychiatry: Broadening the Psychiatric Family

John J. Miller, MD, the Editor in Chief of Psychiatric Times, is excited for the upcoming collaboration with Real Psychiatry for their annual meeting, an immersive conference designed by psychiatric APPs for psychiatric APPs. Those looking to expand the psychiatric provider family should attend on January 17–18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

The conference features expert presentations and panel discussions that showcase best practices for managing a multitude of psychiatric diagnoses, including major depressive disorder, substance use disorders, bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD, and more.

Are you ready to network and learn? Register here.

Dr Miller is medical director of Brain Health in Exeter, New Hampshire; editor in chief of Psychiatric Times; staff psychiatrist at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; and consulting psychiatrist at the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts.