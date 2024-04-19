Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Recuerdo" by Edna St. Vincent Millay, and American poet and playwright who was known for her lyrical and poignant verse.

She rose to prominence during the early 20th century as a leading figure in the literary scene, earning recognition for her vivid imagery, feminist themes, and her bohemian, rock star life style. Her remarkable talent earned her the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.