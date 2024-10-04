Senryu

Goes to the market Just to hear another voice: “Paper or plastic?”

Richard Berlin, MD, shares a selection of senryu poems from Robert Deluty, PhD, who is associate dean Emeritus of the Graduate School at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. As a psychology faculty member at the university, he was honored with the title of presidential teaching professor. Deluty’s work has appeared in a broad array of newspapers and poetry journals including Modern Haiku, The Pegasus Review, Jewish Currents, the Baltimore Sun, and the Wall Street Journal. Deluty is the author of 67 collections of poems most recently: New & Selected: Sages, Smart Alecks, and Schlemiels.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
