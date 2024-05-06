Setting the Standard for Sports Psychiatry

News
Article
Conferences|APA

How can we raise the standard of excellence in the field of sports psychiatry?

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Brook Choulet, MD, and Mark R. Allen, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss sports psychiatry.

Choulet and Allen were part of a coffee and conversation session where leaders of the field of sports psychiatry spoke and shared more on their expertise.

Dr Choulet is a concierge sport and performance psychiatrist and the president of the American Board Of Sports And Performance Psychiatry. Dr Allen is a child and adolescent sport psychiatrist and the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Sports and Performance Psychiatry.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
tardive dyskinesia

Tardive Dyskinesia in US Antipsychotic Users

May 6th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014
Podcast
Petros Levounis

Addiction’s Seat at the Table: An Interview With Outgoing APA President

May 6th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014
Podcast
leader

Building Psychiatric Administrators and Leaders for the the Future

May 5th 2024
Article
Semaglutide and Depression: What Is the Relationship?

Semaglutide and Depression: What Is the Relationship?

May 5th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.