Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Robert Pinsky's poem "Shirt," which details every aspect of the shirt the poet is wearing, from picking the cotton, to making the fabric, and much more. The poem also details the Triangle Shirt Factory fire in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City on March 25, 1911; it was the deadliest industrial disaster in the history of the city, killing 123 women and girls, and 23 men.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.