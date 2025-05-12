Sleep Disorders in Children vs Adults: What's the Difference?

News
Article
Author(s):
Discover the unique approaches to treating sleep disorders in children vs adults, highlighting effective behavioral strategies.
What's the difference between sleep disorders in adult patients vs pediatric patients? Quite a lot, shares Sam A. Kashani, a sleep physician and expert. He describes a number of specific points of difference, including:
However, notes Kashani, treatment for hypersomnias like narcolepsy are relatively the same between adult and pediatric patients.
"It really just depends on the case," said Kashani.
Dr Kashani is a board-certified sleep medicine physician who practices in Santa Monica, Porter Ranch, and Santa Clarita. He is currently president of the California Sleep Society and is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.