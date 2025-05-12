Sleep Disorders in Children vs Adults: What's the Difference?

What's the difference between sleep disorders in adult patients vs pediatric patients? Quite a lot, shares Sam A. Kashani, a sleep physician and expert. He describes a number of specific points of difference, including:

Sleep disordered breathing, such as sleep apnea, is treated differently in pediatric patients. If pediatric patients still have their tonsils and adenoids, removing them can resolve sleep disordered breathing. Pediatric patients are typically not prescribed medication for insomnia. Evidence has demonstrated that behavioral measures and treatments are sufficient and effective. Adults may be less inclined to want to try behavioral treatments.

However, notes Kashani, treatment for hypersomnias like narcolepsy are relatively the same between adult and pediatric patients.

"It really just depends on the case," said Kashani.

Dr Kashani is a board-certified sleep medicine physician who practices in Santa Monica, Porter Ranch, and Santa Clarita. He is currently president of the California Sleep Society and is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.