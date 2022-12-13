Sleep in America

Survey results shed light on the effects of insomnia and obstacles to effective treatment.
The Second Annual Wake Up America Survey—commissioned by The Alliance for Sleep, conducted by The Harris Poll, and supported by Idorsia US—shed light on the effects of insomnia and sleep problems, as well as myths and other obstacles to effective treatment outcomes. Here are some of the key findings.
Misinformation surrounding treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders is widespread. Melatonin, for example, is not recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) as a treatment for insomnia—however, the majority of individuals surveyed believe that melatonin is an AASM-recommended treatment.
Nearly one-third, or 31%, of individuals report using melatonin as a treatment for their insomnia, but only 17% report that they are “very satisfied” with melatonin as a treatment.
Sleep hygiene (eg, waking up and going to sleep at the same time, turning off electronics before bed, making the bedroom quiet and relaxing, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol) alone is also not an AASM-recommended treatment for insomnia—but most individuals surveyed believe it is.
Half—50%—of individuals report using sleep hygiene as a treatment for their insomnia, but only 16% report that they are “very satisfied” with sleep hygiene as a treatment.
When it comes to conversations about sleep, there is also a disconnect between individuals with trouble sleeping and their health care providers (HCPs). Approximately twice as many HCPs report asking about sleep in routine visits as individuals with problems sleeping.
Nearly half of individuals with trouble sleeping also believe there is a stigma around insomnia and related treatment.
This perceived stigma prevents these individuals from taking action to address the problem. Due to the stigma, 45% report that they avoid seeking treatment or medication for trouble sleeping, and 30% report that they avoid discussing trouble sleeping with their HCP.
Based on these and more results from this study, inadequate treatment outcomes for sleep disorders due to myths, stigma, and inadequate patient-HCP communication need to be addressed. According to the survey, there is a need for clearer information about sleep, insomnia, and treatment; more effective dialogue about sleep between HCPs and individuals with trouble sleeping; and more resources for individuals with trouble sleeping.
To see the full results of the Second Annual Wakeup America Survey and to learn more, visit wakeupamericasurvey.com.