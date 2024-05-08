The 2024 APA Annual Meeting: Wednesday, May 8

THANANIT AdobeStock

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Here are some highlights from the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting in Psychiatric Times® from Wednesday, May 8—the last day of this year’s meeting.

The Role of Addiction in Treatment Plans and Outcomes

“Addiction somewhat has been in the periphery in most medicine, including psychiatry, yet we all recognize and realize that we cannot treat patients appropriately without addressing their addiction issues. Be it substance or process addiction, it plays an important role in treatment plans and outcomes.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Psychiatric Times® Substance Use Section Editor Roueen Rafeyan, MD, DFAPA, FASAM, of the Gateway Foundation and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, sits down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. Continue Reading

Long-Acting Injectables: A 2-Part Conversation With Peter J. Weiden, MD

Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John J. Miller, MD, sat down with his colleague, Peter J. Weiden, MD, of the State University of New York at Stony Brook at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In part 1 of their conversation, Miller and Weiden discuss long-acting injectables (LAIs) then and now. In part 2, they compare the efficacy of LAIs with that of oral antipsychotics. Watch Part 1 Here and Part 2 Here

Poster Explores Connections Between Suicide, Temperature at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting

A poster at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting discussed a recent study conducted in the United States that aimed to reevaluate the relationship between temperature and suicide rates.

According to the study’s researchers, climate change is the biggest public health threat of this century, with prior research finding associations between suicide frequency and higher ambient temperatures across nations. In the United States, research suggests that there is a 0.68% increase in suicides for every 1°C increase in monthly average temperatures. Continue Reading

