Long-Acting Injectable vs Oral Antipsychotics: Part 2 of a Conversation With Peter J. Weiden, MD

Peter J. Weiden, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times’ Editor-in-Chief at the 2024 Annual Meeting. Here’s Part 2 of their conversation.

Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John J. Miller, MD, sat down with his colleague, Peter J. Weiden, MD, of the State University of New York at Stony Brook at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In part 2 of their conversation, Miller and Weiden compare the efficacy of long-acting injectables with that of oral antipsychotics.

See part 1 of their conversation about long-acting injectables then and now here.

Dr Weiden is a professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

See more coverage from the 2024 APA Annual Meeting in Psychiatric Times at https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/conferences/apa.

