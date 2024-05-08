Long-Acting Injectables: Part 1 of a Conversation With Peter J. Weiden, MD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John J. Miller, MD, sat down with his colleague, Peter J. Weiden, MD, of the State University of New York at Stony Brook at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In part 1 of their conversation, Miller and Weiden discuss long-acting injectables then and now.

Dr Weiden is a professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

See more coverage from the 2024 APA Annual Meeting in Psychiatric Times at https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/conferences/apa.