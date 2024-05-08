Long-Acting Injectables: Part 1 of a Conversation With Peter J. Weiden, MD

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Peter J. Weiden, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times’ Editor-in-Chief at the 2024 Annual Meeting. Here’s Part 1 of their conversation.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John J. Miller, MD, sat down with his colleague, Peter J. Weiden, MD, of the State University of New York at Stony Brook at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In part 1 of their conversation, Miller and Weiden discuss long-acting injectables then and now.

Dr Weiden is a professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

See more coverage from the 2024 APA Annual Meeting in Psychiatric Times at https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/conferences/apa.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
Here are highlights from the fourth day of this year’s APA Annual Meeting.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting: Tuesday, May 7

May 8th 2024
Article
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

April 9th 2022
Podcast
Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP, discusses contemporary psychiatry and some of the most exciting things about the 2024 Annual Meeting.

The 3 Biggest Challenges in Psychiatry Today

May 7th 2024
Article
Four Myths About Lamotrigine

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

August 3rd 2021
Podcast
case study

The Art of Storytelling and Psychiatry

May 7th 2024
Article
Rikinkumar Patel, MD, MPH, shares some recent research findings with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

The Inpatient Setting vs the Time of the Year in Hospitalized Child and Adolescent Patients

May 7th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.