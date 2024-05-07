The Art of Storytelling and Psychiatry

News
Article
Conferences|APA

The series editor of Tales From the Clinic stresses the importance of clinical case studies.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD, the series editor of "Tales From the Clinic: The Art of Psychiatry" spoke to Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting about storytelling in psychiatry. In the Tales series, Moukaddam utilizes case studies to illustrate complex care situations, highlighting the establishment of a human bond between patient and clinician.

Check out the latest Tales From the Clinic articles here.

Dr Moukaddam is an associate professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, as well as the Harris Health Outpatient Psychiatry Adult Outpatient Services director and the medical director of the Stabilization, Treatment & Rehabilitation (STAR) Program for Psychosis, also at Baylor College of Medicine. She also serves on the Psychiatric Times Advisory Board.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP, discusses contemporary psychiatry and some of the most exciting things about the 2024 Annual Meeting.

The 3 Biggest Challenges in Psychiatry Today

May 7th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014
Podcast
Rikinkumar Patel, MD, MPH, shares some recent research findings with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

The Inpatient Setting vs the Time of the Year in Hospitalized Child and Adolescent Patients

May 7th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014
Podcast
Experts Shed Light on Workplace Violence in Health Care Settings

Experts Shed Light on Workplace Violence in Health Care Settings

May 7th 2024
Article
anxiety

GAD: A Neglected Diagnosis With a New Investigational Treatment

May 7th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.