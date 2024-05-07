The Art of Storytelling and Psychiatry

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD, the series editor of "Tales From the Clinic: The Art of Psychiatry" spoke to Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting about storytelling in psychiatry. In the Tales series, Moukaddam utilizes case studies to illustrate complex care situations, highlighting the establishment of a human bond between patient and clinician.

Dr Moukaddam is an associate professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, as well as the Harris Health Outpatient Psychiatry Adult Outpatient Services director and the medical director of the Stabilization, Treatment & Rehabilitation (STAR) Program for Psychosis, also at Baylor College of Medicine. She also serves on the Psychiatric Times Advisory Board.