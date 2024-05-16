The Biggest APA Annual Meeting Postpandemic: Thoughts From the Scientific Program Committee

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"This APA Annual Meeting felt exactly how they used to feel prepandemic."

Members of the APA Scientific Program Committee sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting to discuss the success of this event. According to Eric R Williams, MD, the chairperson of the APA Scientific Program Committee, shared that meeting had live 11,000 attendees and 1700 virtual attendees. Submissions are now open for the 2025 Annual Meeting as well.

Dr Shenoy is a psychiatrist at Clarity Clinic, an assembly delegate of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and a member of the American Psychiatric Association scientific program committee.

Dr Williams is the assistant dean of student affairs and clinical associate professor of neuropsychiatry and behavioral science at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He is also the chairperson of the APA Scientific Program Committee.

Dr Gandhi is an assistant professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, and a clinician educator at Brown University. She is chair of the APA's National Membership Committee and president of the Rhode Island Psychiatric Society.