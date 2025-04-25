Blog
"That life is real and if you can survive it, well, survive it well with love and art and meaning given where meaning’s scarce."
Any Good Poem
In this, the 250th episode of the Any Good Poem series, Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Facts of Life," by Pádraig Ó Tuama. Ó Tuama is the author of 4 poetry collections and the editor of the anthology Poetry Unbound, a collection of poems with his deep, passionate analysis of each one. He is also the editor of the memoir In the Shelter: Finding a Home in the World, a book of spiritual reflection.
From 2014 to 2019, Ó Tuama was the leader of the Corrymeela Community, Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation organization, which works with over 10,000 individuals a year to transform division through human encounters. Ó Tuama lives in Ireland and teaches poetry all over the world.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.