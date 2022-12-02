OR WAIT null SECS
"Love is apart from all things. Desire and excitement are nothing beside it."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Jack Gilbert's poem, "The Great Fires," a meditation on the great fire of love.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 24 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.