Commentary

Article

The Importance of Being Critical of Psychiatry

Author(s):

Awais Aftab, MD

Awais Aftab, MD, shares more on his upcoming book.

Awais Aftab, MD, discusses his upcoming book, Conversations in Critical Psychiatry. This book contains a series of 24 interviews originally seen in Psychiatric Times from 2019 to 2022, plus new original content. The book will be available to US readers on November 20, 2024. You can preorder here.

You can check out the series "Conversations in Critical Psychiatry" here.

Dr Aftab is a psychiatrist in Cleveland, Ohio, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University. He writes online on his blog Psychiatry at the Margins.

