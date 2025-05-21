The Value of Networking at the APA Annual Meeting

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA, finds the value of conferences, like the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, lies in learning, networking, and new experiences.

"I have been going to these conferences since I was a med student—as may years as I possibly can, because there is so much value in different areas of the meeting," said Mirhom.

According to surveys, over 70% of professionals believe networking increases their chances of career advancement.1 Last year's APA Annual Meeting in New York City was attended by more than 13,000 international physicians, featured over 500 educational sessions and courses, and had more than 1000 posters,2 presenting a multitude of opportunities for career growth.

"It's a very valuable career development experience," concluded Mirhom.

Dr Mirhom is the immediate past president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of psychiatry and codirector of the PPF Express Program at Columbia University, and the chief wellbeing officer at Athletes for Hope.

