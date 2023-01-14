The Week in Review: January 9-13

ronstik_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from rare copy number variants in treatment-resistant psychosis to the psychiatric response to human trafficking. Here are some highlights from the week.

False Flag Conspiracy Theories: Psyche, Society, and the Internet

Baseless claims are easy to find on social media like Instagram and Twitter, despite some efforts to remove them by the sites. It may be tempting to dismiss such “conspiracy theories” as the ramblings of a few addled extremists—but I believe that would be a misreading of the problem.

So-called “false flag conspiracy theories” (FFCTs) are not uncommon in some subcultures in the US, and represent a subset of conspiracy theories in general. Survey data show that about half of the US population believes in at least 1 conspiracy theory. For example, nearly 1 in 5 Americans believe mass shootings have been faked by groups trying to promote stricter gun-control laws. Continue Reading

Rare Copy Number Variants in Treatment-Resistant Psychosis

One in 3 patients with psychosis have treatment-resistant psychotic symptoms (TRS). These patients have greater cognitive deficits, impaired functioning, and rates of suicide. Clinical predictors of TRS are limited. Recent studies in patients with TRS have found an increased burden of rare, damaging copy number variants (CNVs). These CNVs might inform on biological mechanisms underlying treatment resistance. Continue Reading

AMA President Addresses the State of Medicine

In a recent speech, American Medical Association (AMA) President Jack Resneck Jr, MD, shared his frustration with the unrelenting disinformation being spread and the growing government interference in health care.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Resneck noted several laws have been enacted that makes it increasingly unclear what doctors can do in emergency situations. He also shared his frustration over the harassment of doctors providing gender-affirming care and the lack of action on addressing gun violence. Continue Reading

Psychiatrists’ Response to Human Trafficking: An Update

Human trafficking is defined as using force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts or labor against their will. Minors involved in commercial sex are always considered trafficked under US federal law. The Action-Means-Purpose (AMP) Model illustrates the definition of human trafficking.

In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received more than 10,000 reports of trafficking in the US. From 2016 to 2021, the number of trafficked individuals worldwide rose by 12%, now numbering over 27.6 million individuals. Continue Reading

