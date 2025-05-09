The Week in Review: May 5-9

Ronstik/AdobeStock

In case you missed any important updates, here is a recap of this week in Psychiatric Times, including an interview on finding joy, exploring the possibility of dementia prevention, celebrating National Nurses Week, and more.

Deprescribing: Does the Term Belong in the Psychiatric Lexicon?

The term deprescribing now implies a reversal of course in medication recommendations and acknowledgment that some correction is being made to a treatment plan. The term has sparked debate in psychiatry, with some questioning the value of psychotropic drugs and advocating for wholesale deprescribing. In our May cover, Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, shares that deprescribing should prioritize patient outcomes, with decisions made collaboratively between clinicians and patients, free from external pressures. Read the article here.

Finding Joy in Life: A Psychiatric Perspective

Frank A. Clark, MD, in this installment of "Psyched Perspectives," a series in which he converses with his colleagues about the practice of psychiatry, sits down with Tiffani Bell Washington, MD, MPH, to talk about finding joy. Washington is a quadruple board certified psychiatrist who specializes in child & adolescent and adult psychiatry, and obesity and lifestyle medicine. She is the founder of The Healthy Weigh MD and the Bell Well Joy Initiative, 2 platforms dedicated to helping high-achieving women experience joy, balance, and better health without burning out. She is also the host of the podcast "Joy in the Margin: Your Life the Healthy Weigh," which is designed for busy professionals, physician moms, and anyone looking to redefine wellness. Watch the interview here.

Dementia Prevention: Pipe Dream vs Possibility

Modifiable risk factors for dementia include hypertension, dyslipidemia, obesity, and sensory impairments, with lifestyle changes potentially reducing risk by 45%. No approved preventive therapies exist, but patients are advised to try lifestyle changes, research participation, and future diagnostic options. Experts Pallavi Joshi, DO, MA, and Pierre N. Tariot, MD, explore the possibility of dementia prevention in our second May cover story. Read more here.



National Nurses Week 2025: Celebrating the Power of Nurses

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week 2025! In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation designating May 6 as "National Recognition Day for Nurses." This turned into a week-long celebration, established by the American Nurses Association in the 1990s, and coinciding with Florence Nightingale's birthday (May 12). Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC, the Psychiatric Times nurse practitioner liaison, helps us celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of nurses across the country. Watch the video here.

The New York Times Moves the Goalposts on ADHD

The New York Times recently published a story, “Have We Been Thinking About A.D.H.D. All Wrong?" The story has provoked a vigorous response from psychiatrists and other mental health advocates. Daniel Morehead, MD, examines the misunderstandings and errors contained in this story, overall challenging misconceptions about treatment and emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to mental health. Read the column here.

FDA Has Granted Request for End of Phase 2 Meeting to Discuss Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment, AD04

Adial Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration granted Adial’s request for an end of phase 2 meeting to discuss a proposed clinical development plan and FDA guidance on the phase 3 adaptive with enrichment design of the upcoming clinical trial for AD04. The meeting will take place on July 25, 2025. AD04 is Adial’s lead investigational treatment, a genetically targeted selective serotonin-3 receptor antagonist and therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder in patients who engage in heavy drinking (defined as < 8 drinks/drinking day). Read more here.

