The Week in Review: October 30-November 3

This week, Psychiatric Times® discussed a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from sleep and neuroendocrine function following TBI to new phase 3 results from a clinical trial evaluating a promising new schizophrenia treatment. Here are some highlights from the week.

Positive Topline Results Reported for Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Schizophrenia Treatment

Results of a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a treatment for adults with schizophrenia reported that its primary endpoint has been met, with a 50 mg dose of the treatment showing a statistically significant reduction of 10.1 points in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared with placebo at week 4.

The Phase 3 RECOVER trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brilaroxazine, a serotonin-dopamine signaling modulator, in the treatment of adults with schizophrenia. The trial's results showed statistically significant reductions in all major symptom domains and secondary endpoints at week 4 with the 50 mg dose of brilaroxazine, while the 15 mg dose showed numerical superiority to the placebo on the primary endpoint and some secondary endpoints, reaching statistical significance on 2 secondary endpoints.

Recognize and Address the Bidirectional Relationship Between Sleep and Neuroendocrine Function to Improve TBI Outcomes

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of long-term disability, with many patients showing persistent symptoms of disturbed affect, hypervigilance, cognitive deficits, fatigue, and autonomic dysregulation. These chronic complaints are not uncommon, even in TBI cases with no obvious anatomical damage. Interestingly, the previously mentioned symptoms are not only associated with brain injury itself, but also with sleep and neuroendocrine dysregulation.

Due to the overlap in symptoms, sleep and neuroendocrine dysfunction post-TBI remain underrecognized comorbidities in the clinical setting. Ultimately, hormones and sleep will influence each other due to pathways involved in sleep and the nature of the production and release of hormones. Presented here is a description of how sleep and neuroendocrine function are disrupted following TBI, the bidirectional relationship between sleep and hormones, and the impact that this dysregulation has on long-term recovery.

Head-to-Head Comparison of Vortioxetine Versus Desvenalfaxine in Patients With Depression and Partial Response to SSRIs

Approximately half of patients with MDD are non- or partial responders to treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Partial response and residual symptoms of depression are negatively associated with illness course and outcomes.

Clinical guidelines recommend switching to a different class of antidepressant in cases of non- and partial response. SSRIs are generally first-line treatments, and SNRIs are generally second-line treatments for MDD.

Facing Fears: Patients With Past Trauma Can Still Enjoy Halloween

Q&A

Happy Halloween! While this holiday can be filled with tricks and treats, it can also be difficult for patients with anxiety or a history of trauma. How can you as a clinician guide them towards enjoyment rather than fear?

PT: How do you think Halloween impacts patients with high anxiety/stress levels?

Anderson: For many, kids and adults alike, Halloween is an exciting, fun-filled time of the year. It is accompanied by parties, candy, cakes, drinks, and scary movies. Dressing up in costumes allows individuals to try on another persona or become their favorite character for the day.

However, for many with anxiety, stress, or trauma, this holiday can be a nightmare. Those who suffer from panic or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms (intrusive images, increased anxiety, an exaggerated startle response, increased heart rate and breathing, alternating with numbness, avoidance, disconnection, and dissociation), can find Halloween grueling and intolerable to partake in.

