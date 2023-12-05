Using Brain Science to Develop Better, Safer, More Effective Treatments

News
Article

Deep brain stimulation for substance use disorders when everything else fails, the history of the ACNP, and more.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

We sat down with Psychiatric Times' Editorial Board member Tony P. George, MD, FRCPC, at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting to discuss the session he chaired on neuromodulation for substance use disorders (SUDs), something he considers a part of the toolkit for hard to treat disorders.

Dr George has been attending ACNP meetings since 1995, and considers them the "main place for scientific knowledge and psychiatric neuroscience."

Dr George is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto and a clinician-scientist at CAMH. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times and co-principal editor of Neuropsychopharmacology, the official journal of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

