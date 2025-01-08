40 Years of Psychiatric Times

simbos/AdobeStock

This issue begins a year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of Psychiatric Times, the voice of psychiatry. Throughout the year, together we will not only reflect on the publication, but also how psychiatry has changed and how hopefully it will continue to evolve for the better. I invite you to join us on this adventure, and I encourage you to reach out with your ideas, clinical experiences, and stories.

But first, I would like to thank everyone who makes Psychiatric Times possible.

More specifically, thanks to John L. Schwartz, MD: Your care and dedication to bettering the practice of psychiatry cannot go unrecognized. It is an honor to continue the traditions you set forth in January 1985 when you founded Psychiatric Times.

Over the years, the torch has shone brightly. Thanks to John J. Miller, MD, current editor in chief, our past editors in chief, editorial board members past and present, and the many contributors over the years for your contributions and guidance and for continuing to legacy as we grow and evolve.

Perhaps most importantly, thanks go to you, readers of Psychiatric Times: It’s been a momentous 40 years. We endeavor to continue to be your go-to resource and forum, providing you with the best treatment updates, clinical pearls, cutting-edge content, and more.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences