Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times

Vol 42, Issue 1
Volume

40 Years of Psychiatric Times

Author(s):

Mike Hennessy Jr

Key Takeaways

  • Psychiatric Times marks its 40th anniversary, reflecting on its evolution and psychiatry's progress.
  • Acknowledgment is given to founder John L. Schwartz, MD, and the contributions of editors and board members.
SHOW MORE

Welcome to the year-long celebration.

40 years

simbos/AdobeStock

This issue begins a year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of Psychiatric Times, the voice of psychiatry. Throughout the year, together we will not only reflect on the publication, but also how psychiatry has changed and how hopefully it will continue to evolve for the better. I invite you to join us on this adventure, and I encourage you to reach out with your ideas, clinical experiences, and stories.

But first, I would like to thank everyone who makes Psychiatric Times possible.

More specifically, thanks to John L. Schwartz, MD: Your care and dedication to bettering the practice of psychiatry cannot go unrecognized. It is an honor to continue the traditions you set forth in January 1985 when you founded Psychiatric Times.

Over the years, the torch has shone brightly. Thanks to John J. Miller, MD, current editor in chief, our past editors in chief, editorial board members past and present, and the many contributors over the years for your contributions and guidance and for continuing to legacy as we grow and evolve.

Perhaps most importantly, thanks go to you, readers of Psychiatric Times: It’s been a momentous 40 years. We endeavor to continue to be your go-to resource and forum, providing you with the best treatment updates, clinical pearls, cutting-edge content, and more.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
brain tapestry
The Tapestry of Neuroplasticity: Rewiring Our Brain
40 years
40 Years of Psychiatric Times
guns
School Shooters: Troubled Teens or Cold-Blooded Killers?
Psychiatric Times 40 Years
Celebrating 40 Years: Looking Forward
Related Videos
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
4 experts are featured in this series.
4 experts are featured in this series.
4 experts are featured in this series.
4 experts are featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
4 experts are featured in this series.
Related Content
How Do You Feel? One Doctor’s Search for Humanity in Medicine
January 9th 2025

How Do You Feel? One Doctor’s Search for Humanity in Medicine

Parma J. Zahid, MD
Collaborative Approach to Treatment-Resistant Depression Management: A Q&A With Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C
May 14th 2024

Collaborative Approach to Treatment-Resistant Depression Management: A Q&A With Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson
peace doves
January 9th 2025

The Winner of the Chrismukkah Contest for Peace: Kenneth Fung, MD

James L. Fleming, MD H. Steven Moffic, MD
Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD
May 4th 2022

Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD

ATasman
January 8th 2025

Allan Tasman, MD, Receives Award for Psychiatric Research

Megan McSweeney
Alzheimer
January 8th 2025

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Posdinemab for Early Alzheimer Disease

Leah Kuntz
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.