A Blues for Tyre

A psychiatric reflects on the latest news and remembers Tyre Nichols.

memorial Tyre Blues

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

He screamed Mom, Mom, Mom

The Blues City concrete mourns


Cruelty strikes with haste

Blue tortures Black


Memphis is singing the blues

Ebony skin soaked in red


Another Black son slain

Reform gonna need to reign


Tyre Tyre Tyre

Rest easy Black king

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

I Wish I Held My Father’s Hand

January 27th 2023

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021

Ideas of Heaven

January 20th 2023

Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion

June 29th 2018

Abortion and the Psychiatrist: Practicing in Post-Dobbs America

January 18th 2023

25 Years of Poetry of the Times

January 18th 2023

