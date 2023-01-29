A Blues for Tyre

lumerb/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION



He screamed Mom, Mom, Mom



The Blues City concrete mourns





Cruelty strikes with haste



Blue tortures Black





Memphis is singing the blues



Ebony skin soaked in red





Another Black son slain



Reform gonna need to reign





Tyre Tyre Tyre



Rest easy Black king

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.