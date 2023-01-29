A Blues for Tyre

A psychiatric reflects on the latest news and remembers Tyre Nichols.
lumerb/Adobestock
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
He screamed Mom, Mom, Mom
The Blues City concrete mourns
Cruelty strikes with haste
Blue tortures Black
Memphis is singing the blues
Ebony skin soaked in red
Another Black son slain
Reform gonna need to reign
Tyre Tyre Tyre
Rest easy Black king
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.