© 2022 MJH Life Sciences™ and Psychiatric Times. All rights reserved.
POETIC REFLECTIONS
Ripples of humanity
And serenity pay
Homage to the
Orange hue in a sky
Reflecting the sunset of
Aloha
A passageway flanked by
Structures with lights
Peering through shrubbery
Beckoning life’s
Stillness
And
The clouds form a silhouette
Of peaks and valleys
A picturesque backdrop
That causes pedestrians to
Pause with urgent awe
Beauty mesmerizes the soul
And it is this moment
This sacred time
That Mahalo flows through
Vibrant vessels floating
On a canal of abundant
Grace
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.