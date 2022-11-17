Ripples of humanity

And serenity pay

Homage to the

Orange hue in a sky

Reflecting the sunset of

Aloha



A passageway flanked by

Structures with lights

Peering through shrubbery

Beckoning life’s

Stillness



And



The clouds form a silhouette

Of peaks and valleys

A picturesque backdrop

That causes pedestrians to

Pause with urgent awe



Beauty mesmerizes the soul

And it is this moment

This sacred time

That Mahalo flows through

Vibrant vessels floating

On a canal of abundant

Grace

