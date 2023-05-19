Addressing the Gender Gap in Psychiatry at APA 2023

A panel of experts is set to discuss the gender gap in psychiatry and how we can support the careers of women in psychiatry at both the junior and the senior levels at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting in San Francisco. In this Mental Health Minute, they share a preview of their presentation, titled “Why Despite the Current Changes, the Gender Gap in Psychiatry Persists? What Are We Missing?”

Dr Castilla-Puentesis a psychiatrist with more than 20 years of experience, including roles in academia and clinical development for new medications for psychiatric conditions. Dr Falcone is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who is an assistant professor of neurology and director of Project IMPACCT at Cleveland Clinic. Dr Diazis a professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. She is also associate director of the Psychiatry Residency Program and medical director of the Hispanic Clinic and Latino Behavioral Health System.

“Why Despite the Current Changes, the Gender Gap in Psychiatry Persists? What Are We Missing?” will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PDT in Room 203, Moscone South.

