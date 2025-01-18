Adult ADHD: The Chicken and the Egg

Adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Are we seeing an influx? Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, thinks so.

"I am seeing, since COVID, an increase in patients that are presenting with symptoms of ADHD as adults. It's the chicken and the egg thing. Could they have had ADHD and not been diagnosed at school?" pondered Jankelow. "Absolutely."

Jankelow presented on ADHD at the Real Psychiatry conference alongside Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, in the session "This or That: Navigating Treatment Options for ADHD." Don't miss all of our Real Psychiatry coverage here.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.