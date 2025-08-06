Choosing Between Psychiatric, Ethical Goods

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

The last 3 rerun videos from this year are a stark reminder of our deteriorating mental health that correlates with our new federal government and its leadership, and a reminder of the associated value of reviewing past videos. That necessitates reassessing our ethical priorities. One is the number 1 priority in the American Psychiatric Association ethical principles, which is addressing the needs of patients. In regard to the government leadership, the relevant ethical principle is our so-called “Goldwater Rule” to not use our psychiatric expertise in any way to comment on public figures. If we did speak out more about public leaders, would it help? We do not know because we have not collectively done that, except for the new 4th volume of the books that Bandy Lee has been editing, this one being The Much More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 50 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Warn Anew (A World Mental Health Coalition Book, 2025). I have a chapter in it. Although I do not focus on any public leader, I do focus on the Goldwater Rule itself and my conclusion that it needs to be revised (or ignored) and why. What is your ethical preference? It has to be one or the other.

