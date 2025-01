Opinion Video January 27, 2025

Assessing Symptoms, Treatment Decision-Making, and Monitoring

Panelists discuss when to adjust the dosage of current therapies like sertraline vs considering alternative treatments and the factors that guide these decisions, as well as whether treatments with rapid onset, such as zuranolone capsules or brexanolone intravenous (IV) infusion, would be appropriate for cases like Sarah’s, and what factors would influence the choice between these options.